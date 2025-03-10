Wade Bowen is reminding fans to "call your mom" after he and his band were involved in a scary bus accident on the road in Texas this weekend.

The singer says they were leaving Austin and on their way to Lubbock for a show when another car crashed into their bus.

"Thankfully we are all ok. I'm so blessed to have the band and crew that I do," Bowen says in an Instagram post.

He also showed a few photos of the incident, where one end of their bus appeared to sustain some major damage in the crash.

But Bowen says that against all odds, the band was not only able to make it to their Lubbock show, but the concert they played there was one of their all-time favorite stage moments.

"Everyone came together and figured out how to make it to our next show in Lubbock and pull off a magical night," he says. "And a huge shoutout to Lubbock, TX for all of the people that came to our rescue with the gear and instruments we needed to make it happen."

"In spite of everything, we had one of my favorite shows ever in the town that started it all for me."

Bowen also expressed his gratitude for the first responders who came to their rescue in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

"Thank you to all of the police officers, firemen, tow truckers, and everyone that took good care of us and our situation," he continues. "We are very lucky ... to be safe and also to live this life!"