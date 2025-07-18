Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum are stepping up for their home state by hosting a hefty benefit concert to support the victims of the recent Texas floods.

Over Fourth of July weekend, catastrophic flooding destroyed areas of central Texas, leaving more than 130 people dead, with dozens still unaccounted for.

Those in Texas and with lifelong connections to the Lone Star State have been shaken by the tragedy. McCollum and Lambert are calling on those in music to help raise money for the ones most closely affected.

The live event, "Band Together Texas," will go down on August 17, with 13 artists on the lineup so far.

Lambert and McCollum are billed as headliners, but the lineup is comprised of all big-name acts.

The event will be held at Moody Center in downtown Austin, Texas, and will directly benefit the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, the leading charity behind the food relief efforts.

“One of the things I love about both our artist community and our community in Texas is that we show up for one another, especially in times of such great need like folks in my home state are facing after the flood,” Lambert remarks in a press release for the event.

“There is so much devastation and loss, yet what’s given me hope are the stories of those that have come to the aid of so many.”

Band Together Texas will feature performances from artists with ties to Texas, whether they live there currently or grew up there.

Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Kelly Clarkson, Ronnie Dunn, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, Cody Johnson, Lyle Lovett, Lukas Nelson, Jon Randall and Randy Rogers Band make up the just-announced lineup.

In addition to the musical performances, proud Texans Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Roger Clemens, Mack Brown, Colt McCoy, Vince Young, Chris Harrison and Emmanuel Echo will grace the stage throughout the night.

Related: George Strait Steps Up to Raise Money for Texas Flood Relief

A press release reveals that the event will also hold tributes to first responders and flood victims, including stories of rescue and resilience shared on stage by emergency personnel.

“The flooding in the Hill Country of Texas is truly heartbreaking," McCollum says. "This place and these people are my community."

"There is a long road ahead rebuilding and even though so many families are facing the unimaginable, we’re Texas strong," he continues.

"Miranda is inspiring in both her music and how big her heart is, and I’m honored to be joining her for this benefit concert to support our fellow Texans and share a night of healing through music.”

How to Get Tickets for Miranda Lambert's Texas Flood Benefit Show

Tickets for Band Together Texas at Moody Center will first be made available via presale registration, open now through Monday, July 21 at 5PM CT at bandtogethertexas.com.