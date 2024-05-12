Country Wives Who Are Crushing It on Their Own

We may know them from their famous country star hubbies, but these country wives have created brands for themselves that have taken on a life of their own.

Keep reading to learn more about three women with famous husbands who have created brands and businesses of their own!

Lauren Akins - Author and Podcast Host

Lauren Akins first popped onto the national radar by being a beautiful wifey to Thomas Rhett. Through her socials, fans have come to love her down-to-earth and sweet spirit. In doing so, Lauren has written a memoir talking about her life and journey as a country music star's wife.

She's transparent about her challenges and how her faith has been a huge part of her life in the book, while sharing a look into raising her beautiful kids. The Live in Love memoir made it to the New York Times Best Seller list.

With the success of the book, Akins started a Live in Love podcast and went on a book tour as shown below.

Brittany Aldean - Influencer and Clothing Brand Founder

Brittany Aldean, wife of the "She's Country" singer Jason Aldean, has made a name for herself in the influencer world of Instagram. She has 2.5 million followers and previously ran a hair extension business. She also opened a conservative clothing line with her sister-in-law Kasi in which they model clothing and post it to their socials. Aldean has also sold many products to her massive followers while sharing a sneak peek into her travels with her famous husband.

Caroline Bryan - Animal Rescue and Clothing Line

Luke Bryan's hilarious wifey, Caroline Bryan, is in a lane of her own with her sense of humor and the pranks she posts across her social media. She has a couple of brands and a nonprofit animal-saving farm, Brett's Barn, that was started in honor of her and Luke's late niece. Her popular clothing line reflects her edge and humor named, Best Bad Influence. She also uses her platform to spread awareness for Down Syndrome. She has been a light-hearted escape to her whopping 1.1 million followers while also being an inspiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best Bad Influence (@bbinfluence)