6 Country Stars Who Are Hot Again in 2021
The best country music festivals feature major headliners, hot new artists and veterans who bring fans young and old to the floor. You'll find all six artists on this list of stars Hot Again in 2021 on numerous festival lineups.
Taste of Country's annual Hot List features a mid-year look at the songs and artists that will make a difference in 2021. Hot Summer Songs, Hot Summer Tours and Hot Under 25 lists will be revealed later this week, but we'll begin with the comeback kids — six artists who will be Hot Again in 2021.
A career in country music is a rollercoaster ride with peaks and valleys. These six artists are climbing quickly toward new heights.
The annual Taste of Country Hot List called out who's Hot Again last year, with Tim McGraw among the notable stars then, as his long-awaited, new solo album was pressed for a fall release. Three artists on this 2021 list are much longer overdue for new music, but their fans will get a fix soon.
Find a legend, a '90s country king, two men who dominated the early '00s and an enigma on this list of six artists who are Hot Again. We also chose one country queen who was hurt more than most by the pandemic. Look for all of these artists on the road this year, something we can say with equal parts enthusiasm and confidence.
