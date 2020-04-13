Country music hasn't been immune to coronavirus and COVID-19 — at least 11 artists from the genre have come forward with their diagnosis. All who survived to share their symptoms have the same message: Stay home and take this seriously.

Sadly, Joe Diffie and John Prine are two of the more than 22,000 people in the United States who've died because of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Well over 500,000 people have tested positive for the virus in America, but several cases in country music alone highlight just how difficult getting tested has been in the four weeks since the American public began to act with urgency.

At least two well-known vocalists couldn't get a test when they needed one.

Staying home and frequent hand washing are the most effective measures in fighting and preventing the spread of coronavirus. Symptoms are often flu-like and may include a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and chest pain. Even those who've battled "mild symptoms" compare their pain to being hit by a Mack truck.

Since mid-March, nearly every public music and sporting event has been canceled or postponed, including all major tours and most festivals through at least May. While some, like Stagecoach, have been rescheduled for the fall, others like CMA Fest have been outright canceled for 2020.

11 Country Artists Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus: