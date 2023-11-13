It sounds like Joe Diffie singing "Pickup Man" with Post Malone because it is.

To make the Difftape more authentic, singer-songwriter Hardy dug up old recordings of the late hitmaker. Then, with the Diffie family's blessing, he added a few collaborators: Post Malone is just the start of it all.

Hardy's Hixtape Vol. 3: Difftape drops on March 29, 2024.

Expect a full album of Diffie songs, re-recorded with modern day singers.

At the 2023 CMA Awards, Hardy, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen performed "Pick Up Man" and "John Deere Green."

"What we have basically done with Hixtape, is we have taken some of Joe's vocals out and added some of the biggest singers in country music to help him out," Hardy told select media after the CMAs. "It's gonna be bada-- and I'm really excited about it."

Diffie's son Parker helped introduce the CMAs moment, and a statement from his family shows their eager support. For Hardy, the album is personal. Sure, he believes Diffie to epitomize '90s country music, but ...

"I only got to meet Joe Diffie once, but he was extremely nice to me, and this was in my first year of being an artist when I was an absolute nobody," Hardy shares."He was so, so kind to me, and that memory I have of him is truly special to me, too."

"Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox," "Home" and "Third Rock from the Sun" are three more of Diffie's most well-known hits. He died in March 2020 after a short battle with COVID-19.