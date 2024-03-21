Post Malone set the internet on fire this week when he shared a clip of a new song with Morgan Wallen. The country-pop blending track features both artists' voices trading lyrics before joining forces on the chorus.

"It takes two to break a heart in two / Baby, you blame me and baby, I blame you / Oh, if that ain't the truth," Malone and Wallen sing, each taking a line.

"I had some help / It ain't like I can make this kind of mess all by myself / Don't act like you ain't help me pull that bottle off the shelf / Been deep in every weekend, if you couldn't tell / They say teamwork makes the dream work / Hell, I had some help (help)," they belt out together.

"Let's go with the real mix this time @morganwallen," Malone writes in the caption with a crying laughing emoji.

Here's Why You've Heard Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's New Song Before

Malone's tease is not the first time fans have heard a sample of this new track. Wallen actually posted a very stripped-down version of the song — with the caption "I Had Some Help" — late in 2023, but ultimately took the post down.

Luckily, nothing on the internet ever dies, so there is a clip still floating around on some fan pages.

The snippet is a very raw demo, and it doesn't cast the song in its best light. It certainly does not do the song justice like Malone's more produced version does — hence the quip about using the "real mix" this time.

Wallen responded to the dig in the comments.

"I had some help getting to the point of posting it at 4 am," he replies. "This song is one of my favs in a long time. Proud to be on it w u bub!!"

Is Post Malone Making a Country Album?

Malone first made waves in country music when he joined Wallen and Hardy on stage at the CMA Awards. The trio sang a medley of Joe Diffie songs to honor the late singer.

Just a few weeks later, the rapper confirmed he has been working on a country project during a Twitch livestream.

“Country record is coming," he revealed at the time. "I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it's so f--king sick, but it's not out."

Malone also shared several photos in studio with various country artists during his time in Nashville. Based on the photos, he spent time with Brad Paisley and Ernest, among others. Recently, he posted a few pics with Luke Combs.

Details about his upcoming country album are to be announced.

