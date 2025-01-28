10 Country Trends Due for a Comeback in 2025

From iconic fashion choices to musical moments that told a story, country music has delivered some incredible trends over the years.

There's also some things that, well, you just don't see anymore.

In this list, Taste of Country has compiled 10 country music trends that we'd love to see make a comeback in 2025. For one thing, the genre currently features more crossover than ever before — but there's one obvious musical style that we think country music could stand to rub elbows with just a little bit more.

In the fashion world, we've got some notes on accessories, animal prints and color schemes that we'd love to see more artists work into their red carpet looks. Also on our wishlist? One classic country dancing style and a return to the kinds of music videos that were basically mini-movies unto themselves.

Flip through the list below to see the trends we're hoping to see more of in 2025, and be sure to let us know which of your favorite country music trends are due for a comeback this year.