Cross Canadian Ragweed have reunited unexpectedly after years apart, and fans are excited to see what happens next.

That's the main reason Taste of Country has chosen the group as one of our RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Cross Canadian Ragweed??

Cross Canadian Ragweed is an alt-country and rock band that formed in Oklahoma in 1994, taking its name from the band members: Grady Cross (guitar), Cody Canada (lead guitar/vocals), Randy Ragsdale (drums) and Matt Wiedemann (bass).

Jeremy Plato replaced Wiedemann in 1998.

The group became one of the leading lights of the Americana and Red Dirt scene in Oklahoma and Texas during its run from 1994 until 2010.

Cross Canadian Ragweed reunited quite unexpectedly in 2024, announcing a series of high-profile shows in 2025.

What Are Cross Canadian Ragweed's Top Songs?

"Sick and Tired" is one of Cross Canadian Ragweed's top songs, along with "17" and "Dimebag," a tribute to late Pantera guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott.

What Are Cross Canadian Ragweed's Career Highlights?

Cross Canadian Ragweed has been on a tremendous roll since announcing their reunion.

The band teamed with Turnpike Troubadours for the Boys From Oklahoma reunion show at the Boone Pickens Stadium at OSU in Stillwater, Okla., in April of 2025.

Fan response was so great that they ended up playing four shows, and the Mayor of Stillwater declared that week "Red Dirt Week" in the town.

Other shows in Waco, Colorado and more also sold out, giving the group a tremendously successful reunion.

What's Next for Cross Canadian Ragweed in 2026?

Cross Canadian Ragweed has another huge year planned on the live side in 2026.

They've added a second show at the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga., in February, and they are also set to perform at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock show in March, joining Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Lizzo, Shaboozey, Pepe Aguilar, Red Clay Strays and Koe Wetzel.

There will also be a Boys From Oklahoma "Round 2" event in Stillwater at the Boone Pickens Stadium on April 11, 2026.

Wyatt Flores, Shane Smith & The Saints and The Great Divide will join Cross Canadian Ragweed on the bill.

For more information, please visit Cross Canadian Ragweed's official website.