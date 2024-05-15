CVS Pharmacies Closing Hundreds of Stores in 2024

In the past few years, the landscape of brick-and-mortar retailers across America has undergone a dramatic change. So many large chains are shutting doors in 2024.

CVS Pharmacies Are Closing Doors Across America

A jaw-dropping 300 or more locations of the once mega-popular pharmacy will close their doors for good in 2024. In fact, CVS has slowly been closing stores across America for the past couple of years.

According to USA Today, the closures are part of CVS’ plan to shutter roughly 900 — or 10 percent — of its stores. The pharmacy chain has closed about 600 stores since 2022 and expects to close 300 more in 2024.

Why Is CVS Closing Stores?

CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault says the closings are "are based on our evaluation of changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure we have the right pharmacy format in the right locations for patients."

However, there are some other theories out there. Some attribute the shuttering of doors to the multi-billion-dollar settlements of lawsuits stemming from opioid sales.

CVS has to pay $5 billion dollars over 10 years as part of their settlement.

What Happens to the Employees of the CVS Stores Closing?

There will be more than 5,000 displaced workers from the CVS locations that are closing. The affected employees will be offered the same or equivalent positions in the company at another location.

According to a spokesperson, this process — which began in February and has now ended — will mark a major shift in the outlook of CVS’ future as it reassesses its business strategies.

Find a list of remaining locations of CVS pharmacies across America here.

