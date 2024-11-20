Dan + Shay Have Something to Say About Jason Aldean, Kane Brown + the CMAs

Ahead of the 58th annual CMA Awards, Dan + Shay sat down with Taste of Country Nights to talk all things CMA-related..

One question that came up was, what category would you add to the legendary awards show?

Shay Mooney promptly stepped up and said, "Something that I see a lot, a lot of people in country music are gamers. A lot of people Call of Duty-ing. I played with Luke Combs one time, and it was hilarious. So, maybe like, Best Gamer."

We then asked the nominated Vocal Duo of the Year who else would be on the nominee list. Dan Smyers piped in and said, "Kane Brown is pretty good, too."

Dan then turned to Shay and asked him if he would include himself in the category, to which Shay confidently said, "Yeah, I'd be in there. It took me a while, but I'd be in there."

Shay also named more nominees, noting, "(Jason) Aldean plays a lot. The last time I played with him — I love Jason — he was so bad."

"But I just loved the fact that we were in this big lobby, and nobody knew they were playing with Jason Aldean," he continued. "He's probably got a lot better now, his setup is legit."

If you're keeping track, the proposed category is Best Gamer, and the nominees would be Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Jason Aldean.

If that category was real, it would air during the 2024 CMA Awards, which take place Nov. 20 and air live on ABC.

*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.