Coffee drinkers across America who love not only the caffeine in coffee, but the actual taste of it, might be in for a rude awakening, sooner than later.

Decaf Coffee Might Soon Be Banned in America: Here's Why

According to FoodandWine.com, 26 million Americans drink a cup or more of decaf coffee per day.

The coffee bean itself has caffeine in it naturally. There is no way around that. We have found a way to side-skirt the caffeine in coffee through a process that uses methylene chloride, a likely carcinogen used in the decaffeination process.

That process uses methylene chloride to chemically remove the caffeine.

Currently, the FDA allows a small amount of methylene chloride to remain on beans for consumers —10 parts per million (0.001%) — but that tiny number is currently up for debate in terms of health and safety.

Methylene chloride can be harmful to humans. It's a colorless liquid that has been proven to cause eye, skin, liver and heart injuries and damage, according to the CDC.

In January of 2024, the FDA proposed a major food change that would remove methylene chloride and other harmful ingredients from foods, including decaf coffee.

Only time will tell if the cancer-causing method of caffeine removal in coffee will be banned, or forced to go through a change in America.

For now, there are a few ways to get your decaf coffee fix without methylene chloride. If you head over to the TheCleanLabelProject.org, there is information on which brands of decaf specifically have the carcinogenic chemical and which do not.

