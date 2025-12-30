NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin’s father has died following a fire at the family’s North Carolina home.

Officials confirmed on Monday night (Dec. 29) that Dennis Hamlin, 75, died from injuries sustained in the blaze, which broke out Sunday evening (Dec. 28) at the Hamlin family home in Gaston County, N.C.

Denny’s mother, Mary Lou Hamlin, 69, was also injured and remains in critical condition, according to reports from WCNC and NASCAR, citing the Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services.

Authorities said both Dennis and Mary Lou were able to escape the home before being transported for medical treatment.

Dennis later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while Mary Lou is currently receiving care in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The nature of Mary Lou’s injuries has not been disclosed. Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Fire That Claimed Their Home

According to the Lucia Riverbend Fire Department, crews responded to the blaze shortly after 6:19 PM on Sunday. Chief David Toomey confirmed that the fire engulfed about 45% of the home upon arrival.

House Fire WCNC, YouTube/Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department loading...

The house was deemed a total loss, though first responders were able to recover several personal items, including racing memorabilia and cars belonging to the Hamlin family.

Due to the home’s large size — approximately 3,700 square feet — and its remote location without nearby fire hydrants, as many as 10 to 15 fire departments assisted in extinguishing the flames.

Remembering Dennis Hamlin

Dennis Hamlin was a longtime supporter of his son’s racing career, often seen at NASCAR events and mentioned by Denny in interviews.

As of now, Denny Hamlin has not issued a public statement regarding his father’s passing.