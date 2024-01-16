Devin Dawson + Wife Leah Sykes Are Expecting Their First Child

Devin Dawson is a dad-to-be. On Monday (Jan. 15), the singer and his wife Leah Sykes announced on social media that she is pregnant with the couple's first child, a baby girl. Baby Dawson is expected to arrive in the summer.

"This has been the hardest secret to keep but...we couldn't be more excited to share that we will be welcoming our baby GIRL this July!" Sykes wrote in the caption of the post, which she and her country artist husband shared jointly.

A carousel of images shows some celebratory family photos at home: The proud parents-to-be hold up a sonogram image of their baby girl, and in other shots, they cuddle up on a couch with their two dogs. It seems like the photos might be recent, since in one shot, the couple pose outside with what appears to be snow in the background.

Dawson and Sykes met as Belmont University students in Nashville and got married in Tennessee in 2019. They chose to tie the knot at the historic Carnton Plantation in Franklin, Tenn., and Dawson told People at the time that they selected that venue for its fall outdoor wedding potential.

"The property has a perfect set up for a fall wedding with the garden, foliage and a 250-year-old oak tree serving as an incredibly gorgeous and natural altar," he said.

Dawson rose to country acclaim in 2017 with the release of his hit single, "All on Me." His debut studio album (and only studio album to date), Darkhorse, arrived in 2018. The singer subsequently made a vocal cameo on the Hardy-led 2019 hit "One Beer," and has achieved success as a writer for other artists, including Blake Shelton.

In late 2022, the singer revealed that he was dealing with a vocal condition called dysphonia, which affects his ability to sing.

Country Stars Who Had Babies in 2023 Say cheese! Meet the adorable babies we welcomed into the country music family in 2023. Luke Combs and Jon Pardi became dads (Combs for the second time!) while Kimberly Perry, Gabby Barrett and Caitlyn Smith became new mamas (or expectant mamas).

We've also included couples who are expecting a baby in very late 2023 or early 2024 on this list. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes