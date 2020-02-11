The storyline of Hardy's "One Beer" is pretty straight-forward. Written by Hardy with co-writers Jake Mitchell and Hillary Lindsey, the song tells the story of a young couple who gets pregnant, has a child, makes it work and forever marvels at what "one beer can do."

But the "One Beer" music video takes that storyline and ignites it ... literally.

The music video follows a similar arc with the teen pregnancy and such, but takes an emotional twist when it shows that baby growing up to become a firefighter. Before the video is through, it's that little baby — the one that changed their lives, at a time when they weren't necessarily ready — who ends up saving his mother's life in a fire.

Fans never saw it coming.

"I knew that ‘One Beer’ by @hardymusic was a great song when it was released, but the music video makes it 50X better," one Twitter user writes about the video, which was directed by Justin Clough and shot in Watertown, Tenn.

"If you know me and music, it hits an emotional spot often," another shocked viewer says. "This video hit it hard."

Not only does the video showcase a powerful, fate-filled story, but also features Hardy standing alongside longtime friends and fellow country stars Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, whose undeniable vocals are featured on the song.

The song appears on Hardy’s Hixtape Vol. 1 collaborations album, which was released last September. Next up, Hardy will hit the road alongside Cole Swindell on his Down to Earth Tour beginning March 5.

