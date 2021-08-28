Dierks Bentley Shares Hilarious ‘Wedding Gift’ He Gave Blake Shelton

Dierks Bentley had an unusual wedding gift for The Voice judge Blake Shelton.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Beers on Me" singer revealed that he was not invited to Shelton's intimate wedding ceremony to singer Gwen Stefani, but offered his friend a unique gift nonetheless.

"My presence at The Voice was his present!" Bentley jokes.

Shelton married Stefani in an intimate ceremony on his Oklahoma ranch on July 3. In an interview with SiriusXM's the Highway later that month, Shelton explained that the decision to keep the ceremony small led to some "awkward conversations" with friends — Bentley potentially included — but the superstar stood by his decision.

"Listen, you know, we kept it small, get over it," Shelton said firmly. "You know, it's not about you."

On a more serious note, Bentley tells ET that he's thrilled for Shelton.

"It's really cool, the way that his wedding's private like that, I'm so happy for him," he shares. "He found Gwen and he's doing so well, great music, recording together. He's doing so great."

Bentley may not have been present at the ceremony, but he'll be spending plenty of quality time with Shelton as an advisor on the upcoming season of The Voice. During the high-octane Battle Rounds, contestants can use all the advice they can get, which is where Bentley and Jason Aldean come in. Bentley will serve as a mentor to Team Blake, while Aldean will mentor Team Kelly Clarkson.

This will be Shelton's 21st consecutive season on The Voice, making him the longest-serving coach on the popular NBC show and the only member of the original coaching panel still on the show. This will be Bentley's first appearance as an advisor, though he delivered a rousing performance of "Burning Man," featuring the Brothers Osborne, on the program in 2018.

