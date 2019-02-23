Dierks Bentley left it all on the stage when he performed in Nashville on Friday night (Feb. 22). Among the highlights of the evening was a guest appearance from Keith Urban, who joined Bentley for an incendiary performance of "The Mountain."

Bentley gave his friend a big introduction.

“There’s a mountain in this town called Music Row, and I’ve been trying to climb that mountain for years,” he said (quote via the Tennessean). “This guy has made it all the way to the top – Entertainer of the Year.”

Click on the video to watch Urban accompany Bentley on the song, which is the title track from his most recent album. Bentley delivers a strong performance on the mid-tempo country song, but the clear highlight takes place at the end, as Bentley and his band jack up the tempo so Urban can let loose with a blow-the-roof-off electric guitar solo that leaves the fans screaming.

Bentley performed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as part of his 2019 Burning Man Tour, which launched in Canada in January and runs through Sept. 8 before wrapping up in Sacramento, Calif. Another highlight was Urban and Miranda Lambert joining Bentley for an impromptu acoustic mini-set that featured classic country songs from Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and the Dixie Chicks.

Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Bentley's '90s cover band, Hot Country Knights, are all on the road with Bentley as his opening acts, and newcomer Caylee Hammack will replace Townes on a few shows toward the end of the tour.

