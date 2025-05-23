Dierks Bentley’s Favorite Thing About Miranda Lambert Might Be Her Bar [Exclusive]
Dierks Bentley was a guest on Taste of Country Nights with Evan Paul recently, and he got to talking about his bluegrass roots, when Miranda Lambert's name popped up.
He had a big compliment for her, but it had nothing to do with her music.
"She's got a great bar. I've drunk a lot of tequila at her bar. A lot," Bentley admits.
Lambert's bar is Casa Rosa on Broadway in Nashville — it's a Tex-Mex cantina with multiple floors offering live music and food from her native Texas.
"It's really well-decorated inside, it just feels like Miranda in there," Bentley says, describing the establishment, which opened in 2021.
He actually has his own bar just a few doors down — Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row — but likes to frequent his friend's bar, too.
"Mine, I have the rooftop, which is one of the taller rooftops in town," he explains, boasting a bit, "so that's a good selling point for mine."
If you're visiting Nashville for the first time, however, Bentley has a better suggestion for where you should go first — and it's not the row of celebrity-named bars.
"I always tell people, when you come to Nashville, make sure you go to Robert's [Western World] first, one of the old-school honky-tonks, then go to Layla's — go check out Legends [Corner], go check out those original bars. Then if you have some time left over, go check out Whiskey Row and Miranda's bar."
So next time you're in Music City, make sure you check out the classic honky-tonks, but maybe stop by Lambert's Casa Rosa, too — you never know who you might see hanging out at one of the bars too.
