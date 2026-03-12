Diesel Brothers star David “Heavy D” Sparks and his wife, Ashley Sparks, are headed for divorce.

According to TMZ, Ashley filed for divorce from the reality TV star in Utah on Tuesday (March 10). No reason for the split was listed in the filing.

The couple married in August 2010 and shares three children.

A Marriage That Began in Utah

David and Ashley reportedly met at church in Utah in 2008 before tying the knot two years later.

They share three children: daughter Charley Mae and sons Beau and Mack.

From YouTube to Diesel Brothers

Sparks rose to fame on the Discovery Channel’s Diesel Brothers, which followed a group of friends in Utah who repair and customize pickup trucks.

The show began after former late-night host and car enthusiast Jay Leno discovered the group’s YouTube channel. Diesel Brothers premiered on Discovery in 2016 and ran for seven seasons, with its final season airing in 2020.

Recent Legal Troubles

Sparks made headlines last year after he was arrested in October 2025 for allegedly failing to pay fees connected to a separate lawsuit.

He later addressed the arrest in an Instagram video, saying the situation was not about refusing to pay money he owed.

“As many of you know, I just got out of jail, and it’s time to set the record straight,” Sparks said at the time.

“Yes, I was arrested on Tuesday morning as I was preparing to board a jet to speak at an event on behalf of the State of Utah. Yes, I just walked out of three days of solitary confinement in the maximum security wing of the Salt Lake County jail.”

Sparks claimed the dispute was tied to what he described as a “broken system” involving environmental laws and legal disputes in the state.