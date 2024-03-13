According to Dillon Carmichael, everyone's got "Drinkin' Problems" — just not in the way you think.

In his refreshing everyman single, the up-and-coming country artist isn't inferring that we all have a problem with drinking, but rather we all have problems that may require a boozy solution.

From gridlock traffic jams to overwhelming demands at work, texts from an old flame and everything in between, life can sometimes be a pain. And when there isn't an easy fix, sometimes an ice cold adult beverage will do the trick.

So raise a glass and feel the stress melt away.

"We all got drinkin' problems / It's 'bout that time we get to workin' on 'em / We'll be cold-can holdin', keep that jukebox rollin' / Ordering rounds 'til we think we forgot 'em / 'Less you got a better way to solve 'em / We'll keep on drowning our drinkin' problems," Carmichael sings in the chorus.

With its carefree melody and sing-it-back lyrics, "Drinkin' Problems" falls right in line with other great country drinking songs. The track slides into a corner of the genre where songs like Blake Shelton's "The More I Drink" and Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places" have found a home.

Here Are Dillon Carmichael's "Drinkin' Problems" Lyrics

I've been working my ass off all day long / Just to sit in ten mile traffic on my way home / Between the BS and stress, man, the list goes on and on / And on, and on / We all got too much on our plates / There's only so much we can take 'til it breaks

Chorus:

We all got drinkin' problems /It's 'bout that time we get to workin' on 'em / We'll be cold-can holdin', keep that jukebox rollin' / Ordering rounds 'til we think we forgot 'em / 'Less you got a better way to solve 'em / We'll keep on drowning our drinkin' problems

Bobby's buying beer 'cause he can't pay his rent / George's new Ford's got a deer-sized dent / Billy's old ex is texting him again / And him, and him, and her, and him / We're kinda all in the same damn boat / Crossing our fingers that the keg don't float / 'Cause you know

Chorus

Whoa-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh / Whoa-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh

Chorus

Whoa-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh / Whoa-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh