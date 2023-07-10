Country fans are falling in love with Thomas Rhett's new song, "Angels Don't Always Have Wings." They're falling in love with a pair of Luke Combs songs, too.

This month's Rate Country Music poll begins with the Top 5 songs from last month. We'll explain how this works and why it's important.

No. 5: Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

No. 4: Kane Brown, “Bury Me in Georgia”

No. 3: Luke Combs, “Love You Anyway”

No. 2: Thomas Rhett, “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings”

No. 1: Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

The overall score for "Last Night" is dropping, showing that some country fans may have had their fill of the Morgan Wallen. That leaves room for an artist like Rhett, Combs or Kane Brown to claim No. 1 in August.

We've chosen over 30 songs from Taste of Country's most recent Top 40 Country Songs power rankings and asked for your opinion. The list has been published monthly for more than a decade and has historically relied on chart rankings, sales, staff opinion and some listener opinion.

Now, fans account for 25 percent of the if the information. Rate each song on a 1 to 5 scale below and every time you visit this page. We'll ask for two small bits of demographic info first, but the whole thing takes less than a few minutes, unless you need to stop and listen to a song or two. For that, we've embedded YouTube videos.