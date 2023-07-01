Top 40 Country Songs for July 2023 [Power Rankings]

Two country songs topped the Billboard 100 for the first time in 40 years. It should be no surprise that they top this list of the monthly Top 40 country songs, as well.

Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen are a part of five of the 40 songs you'll find below, but there's variety in the way of hits by Old Dominion, Hardy, Megan Moroney, Hailey Whitters and more. Click any link to play the song and be sure to rate the music at the bottom. Next month's list will depend on this month's opinions.

As always, this list of Top 40 country songs of July 2023 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback. Country airplay data was published on June 30, and sales and streaming numbers were published on June 26.

New Country Songs for July 2023:

Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine” (Highest Debut, No. 15!)

Morgan Wallen, “Everything I Love”

Carly Pearce (Feat. Chris Stapleton), “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Bubbling Under:

Jackson Dean, "Fearless (The Echo)"

George Birge, "Mind on You"

Jake Owen, "On the Boat Again"

Top 5 Country Songs of July 2023:

1. Luke Combs, "Fast Car" — Combs' Tracy Chapman cover slides up one spot to take the top spot on this Top 40 list. It's pretty hard to find a critic of this acoustic smash. — No. 1 SALES!

2. Morgan Wallen, "Last Night" — Wallen drops one slot as he falls on radio airplay charts. — No. 1 STREAMING, FAN VOTE!

3. Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor" — Jelly Roll's radio single is consistently atop sales charts, and streaming numbers are now stronger than ever. Surprisingly, fan vote is holding him back.

4. Luke Combs, “Love You Anyway” — The other Luke Combs song on this list isn't getting much love from DSPs, but fans are loving it. It's among the best week-to-week sales songs.

5. Jordan Davis, “Next Thing You Know” — Davis' new single raced up the chart in 31 weeks. That's lightning-fast for a ballad in 2023.

6. Bailey Zimmerman, “Religiously”

7. Megan Moroney, “Tennessee Orange”

8. Zach Bryan, "Something in the Orange"

9. Jelly Roll (Feat. Lainey Wilson), “Save Me”

10. Kane Brown, “Bury Me in Georgia”

11. Hardy, “Truck Bed”

12. Tyler Hubbard, “Dancing in the Country”

13. Thomas Rhett, “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings”

14. Justin Moore, & Priscilla Block, “You, Me & Whiskey”

15. Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine”

16. Old Dominion, “Memory Lane”

17. Tim McGraw, “Standing Room Only”

18. Morgan Wallen, “Everything I Love”

19. Ashley McBryde, “Light on in the Kitchen”

20. Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”

21. Jon Pardi, “Your Heart or Mine”

22. Carly Pearce (Feat. Chris Stapleton), “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

23. Chayce Beckham, “23”

24. Carrie Underwood, “Out of That Truck”

25. Hailey Whitters, “Everything She Ain’t”

26. Cole Swindell, “Drinkaby”

27. Riley Green (Feat. Luke Combs), “Different ‘Round Here”

28. Conner Smith, “Creek Will Rise”

29. Brantley Gilbert (Feat. Blake Shelton and Vince Gill), “Heaven by Then”

30. Chris Young, “Looking for You”

31. Chris Janson, “All I Need Is You”

32. Gabby Barrett, “Glory Days”

33. Russell Dickerson, “God Gave Me a Girl”

34. Dylan Scott, “Can’t Have Mine”

35. Parmalee, “Girl in Mine”

36. Luke Bryan, “But I Got a Beer in My Hand”

37. Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”

38. Dustin Lynch, “Stars Like Confetti”

39. Mitchell Tenpenny, “We Got History”

40. Brothers Osborne, “Nobody’s Nobody”