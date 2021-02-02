Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" becomes an anthem for those with a side hustle in Squarespace's 2021 Super Bowl ad. The country icon re-recorded her big hit as "5 to 9" for the new spot.

Squarespace's Super Bowl LV ad debuted on Tuesday (Feb. 2) online, and will air during the big game on Sunday (Feb. 7). In the clip, a drab office setting gives way to bright-hued scenes displaying entrepreneurs' passion projects when the clock hits 5PM. They dance through the sets as Parton sings, "It's hustlin' time / Only way to make a livin' / Gonna change your life / Do somethin' that gives it meanin' / With a website that is worthy of your dreamin'."

A 30-second version is available to watch above, while the full one-minute version is below. Parton herself makes an appearance in both ads, as the cover star of Five-Nine magazine; she recorded a full new version of "5 to 9" for the occasion, too.

According to the Associated Press, Damien Chazelle, the Golden Globe- and Academy Award-winning director of La La Land fame, directed Squarespace's "5 to 9" ad. Parton tells the AP that she's "been asked several times" to be part of the Super Bowl, but it's "always such a big commitment" so she's "always kind of chickened out."

"This seemed like the perfect kind of way to do it," she adds.

Parton originally released "9 to 5" in late 1980, as the title track of her 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs album, but also as the theme song for the movie 9 to 5, in which she stars with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman. Written by Parton alone -- famously, she used her acrylic nails to create the song's typewriter keys sounds -- the song is a two-time Grammy Awards winner and an Academy Awards nominee; it's also one of her most famous tracks.

“A lot of people through the years have wanted to change the lyrics to fit certain things they’re doing," Parton says of "9 to 5" becoming "5 to 9." "I really thought that was a wonderful thing, especially for Squarespace. They’re so into people, new entrepreneurs working after hours to start their own businesses. "5 to 9" seemed to be a perfect thing when they pitched it.”

Parton's won't be the only country artist voice heard during Sunday's Super Bowl: Eric Church is performing the National Anthem with Jazmine Sullivan.

Super Bowl LV is set to air live from Tampa, Fla.'s Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (Feb. 7) on CBS. A kickoff show will begin at 6PM ET, with the game itself, between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, kicking off at 6:30PM ET.