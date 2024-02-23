Dolly Parton has joined the conversation around Beyoncé's country songs and presumed country album.

Beyoncé released two songs during the Super Bowl, "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em."

Earlier this week, "Texas Hold 'Em" became the No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

Act II is set for release on March 29.

Some country music fans have questioned Beyoncé's country music credibility in the two weeks since she announced the upcoming project. She's known mostly for pop, hip-hop and R&B music, although she did release a country and zydeco-flavored song called "Daddy Lessons," which she remixed with the Chicks ahead of their 2016 performance at the CMA Awards.

What Did Dolly Parton Say About Beyoncé?

Taking to Instagram, Parton gave a seal of approval on Beyoncé's country project.

"I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album," Parton says. "So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single."

"Can't wait to hear the full album."

Why This Matters

Few would argue Dolly's country music credibility. In fact, most would say she's the Voice of country in 2024 — an icon who is very plugged into the format's roots, but allows for growth. When she speaks, her words travel.

It also matters because after the 2016 CMA Awards there were stories of legends not supporting Beyoncé's attendance. Travis Tritt ripped her appearance afterward, saying, "We don’t need pop or rap artists to validate us."

Alan Jackson reportedly walked out mid-song. That story has become something of a legend, with its roots going back to one unnamed manager who spoke to Billboard after the awards. In the seven years that have followed, no one else has claimed to see the same thing.

Few (if any) contemporary artists have disparaged "Texas Hold 'Em" publicly. Lainey Wilson is among those who've embraced her entry into the format, but in Parton's post one finds approval from the country community and non-country celebs like Queen Latifah and Paris Hilton.