Dolly Parton's business empire is expanding... again! From baked goods to theme parks, there are very few industries the country veteran has not gotten herself involved in, and this time she's eyeing gas stations.

Yep, you read that right. Gas stations.

Dolly Parton Teams With Tennessean Travel Stop

The "9 to 5" singer is teaming up with Tennessean Travel Stop to revamp their business model and expand their brand. Or, as the company puts it, bring "Dolly's Southern hospitality to the highway in 2026."

Tennessean Travel Stop's flagship location in Cornersville, Tenn., is currently under renovation and is set to relaunch under its new name Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in 2026.

It will serve as a proof of concept for the other locations. And while Tennessee may be in the name, Parton and the line of gas stations plan on expanding across the nation.

The focus is not only to bring a superior product to "family roadtrippers and truck drivers alike," but to bring jobs to "underserved counties" everywhere.

Why Is Dolly Parton Doing Gas Stations?

Parton's unmatched "can do" spirit has put her name and likeness at the forefront of many business empires. And while truck stops may seem a bit out of her realm, the country hitmaker believes just the opposite.

“I have spent the bulk of my life on the road, and more specifically on a bus,” she says in a statement. “All the years spent visiting greasy spoon cafes, truck stops, and roadside pit stops have given me an understanding of what travelers desire on the road."

"Whether you are driving a truck, a bus, or a car, you want a place that feels like home and recharges you for the rest of your journey. I believe we will fill a void out there on the highways, all while bringing the heart and soul of Tennessee,” she adds.

Where Can I Find a Dolly Tennessean Travel Stop?

A list of Dolly Tennessean Travel Stop locations — both present and future — has yet to be shared publicly. The flagship location is in Cornersville, Tenn., at 3686 Pulaski Highway.