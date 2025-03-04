Why Dolly Parton + Husband Carl Dean’s Wedding Was an Act of Defiance

Dolly Parton was told not to marry husband Carl Dean, but not only did she do it anyway, she did it the very next weekend!

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean married on May 30, 1966 after dating for two years.

Dean was famously reclusive, never appearing in public with his wife and rarely meeting contemporaries.

The businessman died on Monday (March 3) at age 82.

In 2016, Parton brought media together to talk about an upcoming project and her then-upcoming 50-year wedding anniversary to Dean. There she opened up about their life like never before. Specifically, she recalled her wedding day.

"I actually had just signed with Monument Records," Parton began, "and Fred Foster, who was head of the label, he was investing quite a bit of money in me to try to get me started in the business. And he had heard that I was engaged."

Foster is a Country Music Hall of Famer who played a key role in the careers of legends like Parton, Roy Orbison, Kris Kristofferson and more. He was a legendary producer as well as the founder of Monument Records.

Parton continued: "And so he called me in the office and said, 'I would really appreciate it if you wouldn't get married for at least a year. So I can kind of make sure that I can get a return on my investment.'"

In telling the story, the singer gave no hint of resentment. Clearly it worked out for all parties, but 58 years ago Parton was still an unknown. Understanding her place, she agreed to Foster's request.

"So that weekend me and Carl went to Ringgold, Ga. and got married so it wouldn't be in the Tennessee papers," she recalled.

It was just Parton, Dean, Parton's mother, the preacher and the preacher's wife in attendance for the ceremony. Her mom made her a simple white dress, but Parton objected to getting married at the courthouse. That's why they were married on a Monday — it was the only way they could get a Baptist preacher to marry them.

In 2016, the singer shared her wedding photo, as well as several others of the couple together. Carl Dean was rarely seen in public after that and never photographed. Every once in awhile, Parton would share a memory on social media that indicated they were doing well and still very happy together.

