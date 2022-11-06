At her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night (Nov. 5), Dolly Parton rounded up a group of stars from all different genres to perform one of her signature songs, "Jolene."

"Jolene" is a country classic: Released in 1973, it tells the story of a now-infamous, red-haired woman who's making moves towards another woman's husband -- and shares Parton's plea to Jolene to let her keep her man. It was a No. 1 hit for Parton upon release, and has since racked up 2x Platinum RIAA certification.

Though the song has become a standard of the country genre, Parton tipped her hat to her rock-focused surroundings in this particular performance, inviting a cast of A-List artists at the show to join her as she sang. Some were familiar faces to a country crowd: Zac Brown Band, who'd been playing behind Parton all night, continued their backing duties for "Jolene," and Brandi Carlile was also on hand to sing during the all-call.

But other collaborators came as more of a surprise. Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox and Pat Benatar were among the performers joining Parton, as was Pink, who officially inducted the country legend earlier in the ceremony.

Perhaps the most unexpected appearance came from Rob Halford, who -- together with his band Judas Priest -- was at the ceremony to be inducted into the Rock Hall. Known by fans as the "Metal God," he seemed like an unlikely choice of collaborator for Parton, but his vocal contributions netted some of the loudest cheers from the crowd.

When she was first revealed as a nominee to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Parton requested she be removed from consideration, explaining that she simply hadn't released enough rock 'n' roll music to be worthy of the honor. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me," she added at the time.

But the Hall felt otherwise, and ultimately voted her in, so Parton changed her stance. "Well, I'll accept gracefully," she said. "And I'll accept it because the fans vote." The country legend has also said she's at work on a rock album inspired by her induction, as well as the fact that her husband Carl Dean is a big fan of rock music.

