Dolly Parton Is Releasing an Anti-Bullying Children’s Book Starring Her God-Dog Billy the Kid

Dolly Parton is readying her next children's book with a very special main character. Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes It Big will feature her God-dog, Billy the Kid. It is set to hit store shelves net spring.

"Guess what! My new book Billy the Kid Makes It Big featuring my god-dog @btkthefrenchie hits stores April 25, and you can pre-order it right now through the link in my story! I think it’s pretty cute," Parton writes in announcing the book on social media, along with a dog paw print emoji.

The book follows the French bulldog as he pursues his dreams of being a country music sensation in Nashville. The only hiccup in his plan is a group of bullies he comes across while competing in the Battle of the Bow-wows.

Fans of Parton will also be delighted to learn Billy's favorite songs are "Jowlene" and "I Will Pawlways Love You." The "9 to 5" singer wrote the book with Erica S. Perl, and MacKenzie Haley provided illustrations.

"I am so proud to bring this book and the message it conveys to life," the singer shares. "Years back I wrote a song ‘Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny’ for my children’s album I Believe in You. I wanted kids to understand how harmful bullying can be to someone."

"When I launched the Doggy Parton line of pet products earlier this year, my goddog Billy got to be the star of the show," Parton says. "Since he’s a big star now, I knew a story with him at the center could help drive home important messages in a unique way. I hope this is the first of many books with Billy."

This isn't the first children's book for Parton: She also penned Coat of Many Colors in 1994 and I Am a Rainbow in 2009. Children's literacy is a passion of hers, as she also created Dolly's Imagination Library to provide books for kids at no cost. Today, one in 10 children under the age of five in the United States receives books through her library.

Billy the Kid Makes It Big will be available April, 25, but fans can preorder the book now.