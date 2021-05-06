Dolly Parton will be on hand to help honor women in Latin music during an upcoming two-hour special hosted by the Latin Recording Academy. Taste of Country can exclusively confirm that Parton will appear with a special message during the show, which is called "Latin GRAMMY Celebra Ellas y su Música" ("Latin GRAMMY Celebrates Her and Her Music").

Parton's role in the show will be to deliver a special message to the audience, as well as introduce a Mexican regional performance that features "Queen of Ranchera Music" Aída Cuevas and singer/actor Ana Bárbara. Also performing is Chiquis Rivera, who'll deliver her spin on Parton's iconic country hit "Jolene" during the show.

Rivera first introduced audiences to her Spanish-language and Cumbia-inspired twist on "Jolene" when she recorded it as a duet with pop and Latin star Becky G. Country fans may recall Becky G from her duet with Kane Brown, "Lost in the Middle of Nowhere."

“You think of country music and you think Dolly," Rivera told Billboard when she and Becky G first released the song. "We both loved the song and it happened so organically. I was happy because we can bring something new to the song, which is great as it is, but together we brought the Latino flavor with Cumbia.”

"Latin GRAMMY Celebra Ellas y su Música" airs May 9 on Univision beginning at 8PM ET. Becky G will host the event alongside Louis Fonsi and Thalía. The two-hour celebration of women in Latin music will also feature performances from artists including Gloria Estefan, Shaila Durcal, Alejandra Guzmán, Vikki Carr and many more.

