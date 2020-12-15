Ask anyone who has met her: There is nothing quite like seeing the iconic Dolly Parton in the flesh. But seeing her all dolled up in her holiday best as an animated character is pretty great, too.

In the music video for her new song “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas,” Parton joins an animated version of her duet partner, Michael Bublé, in a downright adorable story. The two hang out inside at Holly Dolly’s Ski Resort while a snowstorm takes place outside.

The festive song is included on Parton's 2020 holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. The project, released in October, went straight to No. 1 on both Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums and Country Albums charts.

“I wrote "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down" ... while I was cuddling up and cozying down with one of my little nieces and nephews, thinking about mothers and their babies,” Parton says about the catchy holiday song. “It’s really about being there with your little baby. And later, I thought, 'Well, I can make this into a more romantic thing,' so I did … and I cuddled up with Michael Bublé on this one! He did a great job. He made it sexy.”

A Holly Dolly Christmas includes not only Parton’s duet with Bublé, but also collaborations with a slew of other stars, including Billy Ray Cyrus ("Christmas Where We Are,") Miley Cyrus ("Christmas Is") and Willie Nelson (“Pretty Paper"). Even late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon gets in on the fun with a cutesy rendition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”