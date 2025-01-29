Dolly Parton Dishes: All of the Details of Her Upcoming Musical

You might think you know everything there is to know about America's sweetheart Dolly Parton, but she’s confident there is still so much for fans to discover.

Actually, at 79 years old, she's crossing a first off her bucket list.

Dolly: An Original Musical is set to premiere in the summer of 2025, first debuting in Parton’s beloved home of Nashville before it goes to Broadway in New York City.

During a press conference held for media, Parton went into depth not only on the process of putting her life to a musical, but also what future audience members can expect.

What made Dolly say yes to putting her life story on stage?

Dolly Parton: As I tell my husband, I ain’t getting any older. I’ve outlived so many of my plastic surgeons.

I’ve always wanted to do my life story as a musical, and I just thought I wanted to see it done while I was still around, to make sure I can oversee and it make sure it’s done properly.

What songs can fans expect to hear?

My life has been country. I’m known for being a country girl, living a country life. I have touched so many lives by telling stories about people, so it was only natural that the new music I’ve written [for the musical] has that flavor.

I wanted to think how I could I could be more "Broadway." So, there are new songs that are really tailor-made to what I thought how Broadway would be while still keeping that country flavor.

Why debut the musical in Nashville?

I take great pride in Tennessee. Anything to do with Tennessee, especially Nashville ... I am just so proud of Belmont. The youth [at the university], the excitement, I am just so proud of it all.

Does Dolly have a favorite song selected?

My favorite song is kinda like the theme song — a new song. It’s called “I Wouldn’t Be Here, If You Hadn’t Been There."

It talks about all the people that have been in my life, but also reference to God, as well. We end the show basically with that — it’s a theme that runs throughout. I felt very inspired to write.

There was a nationwide search for "Dolly," to play you. How has the process been?

We’re going to have a whole lot of people come — we are still auditioning. You wouldn’t believe some of the stuff we’ve gotten. We really hope to find just the right people. We appreciate all the people who have applied for a job.

It’s a hard job — I wouldn’t want to live it again! We got thousands and thousands of people.

How many Dollys will it take to play you?

Director notes that there will be three Dollys present throughout the story: There will be a younger, middle and older version of the country star, with narration told largely by the grown-up Dolly.

Dolly Parton: I’ve lived so many lives. Look at the age I am now, I started young! We couldn’t very well just have one Dolly. There are so many songs, we had to divide it up. I wish I had three of me in real life!

What has been the process of creating the costumes from your iconic career wardrobe?

Actually, there was a lot of discussion about that because I’ve worn so many things throughout my career. So, we actually hired a wonderful costume designer, Steve Summers, the guy that works with me a lot of my clothes for several years.

Dolly: An Original Musical debuts on Aug. 8. Preview performances of the show start July 18 Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. Learn more about ticket sales here.

