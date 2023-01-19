Dolly Parton's upcoming rock 'n' roll album is full of some of the most legendary artists of the rock world, like Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Steven Tyler. With all those acts lending their talents, the album-making process is sure to be unlike anything Parton's done in all her long, storied career — and during a recent conversation with Taste of Country, she offered up a little glimpse into what's like being in the studio.

"Now, some of them, I'm not with them in person. They do theirs from another place, as they do a lot now in the world of technology," Parton prefaces. But there have been plenty of collaborators who have joined her in the studio face to face, such as Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks and Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty.

"Stevie Nicks and I just finished our song night before last, which turned out really cute. We had a great time doing that," the country legend relates.

"And John Fogerty flew down ... we did it just like the old days," she continues. "He said, 'Let's just do this with a real band in the studio in real time. You get in this booth and I'll get in here and we can look at each other and we'll sing.'"

"To me, that was one of the greatest thrills, and joys, of being able to get in the studio," Parton goes on to say. "Like with Stevie — we did it together, too, in the studio. We were standing out singing together. Of course, we go and do little harmonies — [and say to each other], 'Wait until I put a harmony down.' For the most part, though, we worked on it [together]."

For Parton, bringing great minds together is a big part of the magic of the recording process, and on this album, it's not just the singers who are legendary. The studio musicians she enlisted are every bit as accomplished and famed as their recording artist counterparts.

"[We've got] Ringo [Starr] playing drums, we've got Mick Fleetwood playing drums on some of the songs — so we've got iconic musicians in addition to iconic singers," she notes. "So I'm really proud of this album. It's gonna be called Rock Star, just as a tongue-in-cheek thing. Like, here I am at 77, and I'm gonna be a rock star!"

Rock Star was inspired in part by Parton's recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It was an accolade she was originally hesitant to receive, because as a performer whose career has mostly existed in the country and pop genres, she felt she hadn't "earned" it. But after she was voted into the Hall, she vowed to live up to the honor — and the idea behind her rock album was born.

Elsewhere in Parton's interview with Taste of Country, the singer discussed her partnership with Duncan Hines, which she's expanding in 2023 to include box mixes of Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix, Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix, Buttermilk Biscuit Mix and Sweet Cornbread and Muffin Mix.

JB Rowland, courtesy Dolly Parton JB Rowland, courtesy Dolly Parton loading...

Starting Feb. 8, a limited number of Parton's baking kits, including all four new mixes, a special teal towel, spatula, recipe cards and a note from the singer herself, will be available to purchase online.

See Pictures of Dolly Parton Through the Years