Here’s Why Dolly Parton’s New Hotel Will Be a Bachelorette Hotspot

Dolly Parton's new Nashville hotel is already shaping up to be the ultimate place for brides-to-be to stay.

The country icon plans to open her Songteller Hotel in 2026, with plenty of Parton-esque amenities. The "Six Sisters Suite" promises to be something special.

Per The Tennesseean, the suite will be "well-suited" for bachelorette parties, and while there have yet to be any specific details about the space announced, it's sure to be a hotpot for brides and bridesmaids alike. Nashville is already a bachelorette's paradise and a go-to travel destination.

The name "Six Sisters Suite" name is a special way for Parton to honor her five sisters in her new business venture. The "9 to 5" singer has always been close with her 11 siblings.

Other highlights of the hotel include an entertainment venue, on-site dining and bar areas, as well as a museum featuring memorabilia and iconic outfits from her super successful career.

In other words, Parton is taking the bar and restaurant idea that so many artists have latched onto in Nashville and is elevating it to a whole new level.

"Sprinkled with glamor, artistic surprises and a sense of humor — it's an experience as unforgettable as the entertainer herself," the hotel's website boasts.

"In every corner, you'll find playful pieces of art and decor, accompanied by a soundtrack that reflects Dolly's incredible music career."

When Will Dolly Parton's Hotel Open?

A specific opening date has yet to be revealed, but the project is expected to be completed in 2026.

The Songteller Hotel is taking over an office building at 211 Commerce Street and transforming the space into a 12-story lodging experience. The building, which sits near Lower Broadway, already has some architectural charm to it which will be Dolly-fied into something you can't keep your eyes off of.

Renderings of the hotel show a massive 46-foot mural of Parton on the side, as well as larger-than-life guitar situated over the front entrance featuring a gold butterfly headstock.