Dolly Parton Challenges Indiana Governor Over Defunding Her Imagination Library

Dolly Parton is calling on Indiana's Republican governor to reverse a budget proposal that would defund her popular Imagination Library childhood literacy program.

The country icon and legendary philanthropist is challenging Governor Mike Braun to reconsider Indiana's proposed budget after a report from the South Bend Tribune said the budget eradicates the state's 50 percent matching fund for the beloved program.

Imagination Library encourages early literacy by giving eligible children under five one free book per month.

“We are hopeful that Governor Braun and the Indiana Legislature will continue this vital investment by restoring the state’s funding match for local Imagination Library programs," a representative for Parton said in a statement after the news broke (quote via the Daily Beast).

"The beauty of the Imagination Library is that it unites us all — regardless of politics — because every child deserves the chance to dream big and succeed."

The statement also points out that the program has been very successful in Indiana.

“For the past two years, the State of Indiana has been a proud partner in bringing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to over 125,000 Hoosier children each month. Together, we’ve helped nurture a love of reading, given families precious moments of joy, and built a foundation for lifelong learning.”

The Tribune reports that more than 10,000 children in St. Joseph County and more than 5,000 in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties currently receive books monthly through Parton's program. The program has helped to raise Indiana from 19th place to sixth place nationwide in terms of early literacy, which experts say is crucial to later academic performance.

Imagination Library's website says Parton started the initiative in 1995, inspired by her father's lack of literacy.

The program is now in countries all over the world, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and Ireland. Over the course of 30 years, Parton has helped 3,197,250 children receive 264,181,752 books worldwide.

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.