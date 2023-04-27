Donald Sutherland is the latest old-school Hollywood superstar to join the Yellowstone universe. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the veteran Hollywood actor is set to join the Yellowstone prequel Bass Reeves, which is undergoing some major changes before it makes its debut.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan initially conceived Bass Reeves as an addendum to his original Yellowstone prequel, 1883. The story follows the real-life character of Bass Reeves, a legendary Black lawman who "worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded," according to an official description from Paramount Network. Reeves was reportedly the inspiration for the Lone Ranger.

87-year-old Sutherland — whose long list of film credits includes The Dirty Dozen, The Eagle Has Landed, Ordinary People, JFK, Cold Mountain, A Time to Kill, the Hunger Games franchise and many more — is joining the show in the role of Judge Isaac Parker, “an imposing and commanding judge in the Fort Smith Courthouse with a complicated legacy.” Other confirmed cast members include David Oyelowo as Reeves, as well as Dennis Quaid in the role of Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall.

THR reports that the series' title is changing from Bass Reeves to Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and the format is shifting to an anthology series. Season 1 will focus on Reeves, while additional seasons of Lawmen will chronicle the stories of other legendary lawmen.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves also features Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper and Demi Singleton, as well as Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Grantham Coleman and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley in recurring roles. Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund will appear in guest starring roles. The show is currently filming in Texas. Paramount Network has not yet announced a timetable for the series premiere.

