Dennis Quaid Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Universe in Upcoming ‘1883’ Spinoff ‘Bass Reeves’

Dennis Quaid is the latest top-name star to join the Yellowstone universe. The iconic actor has signed on for Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Paramount+ series Bass Reeves, which itself is a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel 1883.

Variety reports that Quaid has signed on to star opposite series lead David Oyelowo, who plays the legendary lawman Bass Reeves. Quaid is the first cast member confirmed for the show besides Oyelowo; he's set to play Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall.

Sheridan's new series is a spinoff from 1883, which starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and told the difficult backstory of how the Dutton family made the journey from Texas to Montana, where they ultimately established the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The new series is set in the same time frame, but it does not follow the Duttons; instead, the series is inspired by the real-life character of Bass Reeves, a legendary Black lawman.

“Reeves was known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and also believed to be The Lone Ranger," the network's official description states, per Variety. "He worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded."

The new show marks one of the few times Quaid has taken on a television role. He's best-known for a motion picture career that includes roles in The Right Stuff, The Big Easy, Any Given Sunday, Traffic, The Day After Tomorrow, Midway, Far From Heaven and many more.

Sheridan has demonstrated a unique penchant for getting legendary movie actors to accept television roles. Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, and Sam Elliott appeared in 1883, while Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are both currently starring in 1923, another prequel that fills in the gaps between 1883 and Yellowstone.

Bass Reeves is currently filming in Texas. Paramount+ has yet to announce a release date for the series.

Season 5 of Yellowstone just aired its mid-season finale on Jan. 1. The show will resume in the summer of 2023.

