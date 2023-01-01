Yellowstone's Season 5 mid-season finale ended with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) possibly on his way to the train station, courtesy of his sister, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly).

What Happens on Yellowstone in Season 5?

Yellowstone's Season 5, Episode 8 deals primarily with the tension between Jamie Dutton and his adopted father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as well as his sister, Beth Dutton.

What Happens With Beth Dutton in Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Beth Dutton ratchets up her existing anger toward Jamie in Season 5, Episode 8, after he addresses the Montana state house and calls for John Dutton's impeachment. He informs her that her blackmail plan can't work because the family has used the "train station" as a dumping ground for a generation, and after she confronts her father with that information, she says it might be the right place for Jamie, since he has "declared war" on the family.

What Happens With Rip During Yellowstone Season 5?

We see Rip taking the brand in a flashback that opens Season 5, Episode 8 of Yellowstone, which goes a long way toward explaining his extreme devotion to the ranch and to John Dutton.

What's Happening at the Reservation on Yellowstone?

John Dutton appears at the reservation to support Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) in his fight against the pipelines that threaten his land, but he's cut short by news of his son calling for his impeachment.

What's Going on With John Dutton on Yellowstone Season 5?

John Dutton is under fire on Episode 8 of Yellowstone's Season 5, but he's not letting it get to him. If anything, he seems resigned to what he will have to do to combat his various foes ... including his son, Jamie.

What's Coming up on Yellowstone?

We really don't know. According to a press release, Yellowstone will resume in the summer of 2023. No further information about plot lines is available.

