Donald Trump Teams With Lee Greenwood to Sell New Line of Bibles

Donald Trump and Lee Greenwood are joining together in a new project aimed at promoting traditional Christain values and patriotism. The former president and the country singer have teamed up to release a new line of God Bless the U.S.A. Bibles, drawing the name from Greenwood's patriotic anthem.

AL.com reports that Trump, who is currently running for president against Joe Biden, revealed the news in a post to his Truth Social platform, saying he wants to help "make America pray again."

The official website for the new Bible, which is a King James translation, states that none of the money from sales will go to Trump's campaign. Each copy will include a copy of the "handwritten chorus" to Greenwood's hit from 1984, as well as copies of the Constitution, Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance.

"Many of you have never read them and don’t know the liberties and rights you have as Americans, and how you are being threatened to lose those rights; it’s happening all the time," Trump states in his video post.

“It’s a very sad thing that’s going on in our country but we’re going to get it turned around," he adds. "Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country, and I truly believe that we need to bring them back here, and we have to bring them back fast. I think it’s one of the biggest problems we have.”

Trump has effusive praise for Greenwood, who has long been a friend and a very vocal supporter of the former president.

"I’m proud to partner with Lee in this offering," he states. "He’s a very special man both as a talent, but maybe even more so as a human being. He’s very, very special and I think you all should get a copy of God Bless the U.S.A. Bible now and help spread our Christian values with others. There you have it. Let’s make America pray again. God bless you and God bless the U.S.A.”

The God Bless the U.S.A. Bible sells for $59.99.