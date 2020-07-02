Home Free's new performance video is an extra-strength dose of American pride. The vocal band puts their spin on Lee Greenwood's classic "God Bless the U.S.A." with help from the singer himself, along with the United States Air Force Band's Singing Sergeants.

Recording sessions for this new, a cappella collaboration took place across the country, in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis and Nashville. Video footage shows the more than a dozen singers laying down their parts for the performance.

“Being able to sing a song that has inspired our nation for years is such an honor,” says Home Free member Austin Brown. “And then you add in the fact that we were able to do it not only with the original artist, but also the United States Air Force Band – such an incredible experience! I just hope it shines a little light into people's days, like it has in mine."

Written by Greenwood, "God Bless the U.S.A." was originally released in 1984, but gained additional attention in the early 1990s, during the Gulf War. After 9/11, the song once again became a rallying cry of sorts, and has remained popular and well-played, especially around the Fourth of July and other U.S. holidays.

“How wonderful to sing with Home Free — such artistic singers,” Greenwood says. “Thank you as well for the fantastic singers from the United States Air Force. They can really sing!"

Home Free — currently, Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust and Adam Chance — first rose to prominence during their time on NBC's The Sing-Off in 2013. They placed fourth in the competition and have released a number of albums since, including their most recent, 2019's Dive Bar Saints.