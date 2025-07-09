Former Home Free member Austin Brown had to work twice as hard to impress Simon Cowell and the America's Got Talent judges.

He appeared on the NBC show on Tuesday night (July 8) to sing an original song called "Somebody Believed." That recorded appearance followed a failed audition from days earlier.

Austin Brown announced that he was leaving Home Free in early 2024.

He shared that he wanted to prioritize family and work toward a solo career.

He joined the group in 2012 and helped them win The Sing-Off on NBC one year later.

Related: See the Most-Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Video released before Brown's appearance tells the full story. He traveled from Nashville to L.A. to audition with a cover song, but was turned away by Cowell and a group of judges who just weren't feeling it.

Instead of going home, Brown stayed in Los Angeles and called AGT producers daily to ask if there was any room for him to sing another song. A spot opened up, so he came with "Somebody Believed," an original song about fighting for a dream.

This video doesn't show the judging panel's response to the song, but it's clear the audience was moved by his performance. On Tuesday night, viewers learned the results.

"This, I think, sounded true to who you are," Cowell said. "You made the right decision to come back, well done."

Howie Mandell and Mel B were also on board.

"This is you. It feels organic," gushed Sofia Vergara. "It was what you were meant to always be singing. And you looked like you were enjoying yourself."

All four said yes to send Brown to the next round. Here is a clip from the show shared by Brown on Instagram. He'd been documenting the rollercoaster journey since his initial audition.

Home Free continue to tour and record since Brown's departure. They're currently traveling in China.