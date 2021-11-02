If ever the world needed a little more Lee Greenwood, it is now. And the world will get plenty of the country music legend in 2022, as Greenwood heads out on his 40 Years of Hits Tour starting in January.

“This announcement is only the beginning of what is shaping up to be a record year for us,” says Greenwood, who's exclusively sharing the big news with Taste of Country. “I have not done such a major tour in many years; normally it is one or two in a row and back home. This tour is going to have me performing at places from small to large, fair to festival, and everything in between.”

The "God Bless the USA” hitmaker has seen a career resurgence of sorts as of late, as the country continues to grapple with our differences while trying, at the same time, to come together as proud members of this nation. That anthem will have an almost certain spot on Greenwood’s setlist.

But even more so, the 40 Years of Hits Tour will focus on the multiple hits that have made Greenwood the artist he is today. With more than twenty Top 10 singles including “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring on Her Finger, Time on Her Hands,” and “She’s Lyin’,” Greenwood has snagged a slew of Grammy, CMA and ACM Awards throughout the years. Add that to the work he has done as a philanthropist, and odds are good that this tour will be one of the feel-good events of 2022.

Earlier this year, Greenwood’s contributions to country music were recognized during the All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood, in which stars including Michael Ray, Lee Brice and the Oak Ridge Boys came together at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center to give praise for the country music singer-songwriter’s illustrious career.

Follow Lee Greenwood on all social media platforms as well as his website for updates to his tour schedule, and to get notified when tickets go on sale.

Lee Greenwood, 2022 40 Years of Hits Tour Dates:

Jan. 15-18 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Country Music Cruise

Feb. 25 — Reidsville, N.C. @ Showcase Theater

Feb. 26 — Liberty, N.C. @ Showcase Theater

March 4 — Newberry, S.C. @ Opera House

March 5 –— Columbia, Tenn. @ The Mulehouse

March 9 — Plant City, Fla. @ Strawberry Fest

March 10 — Daytona, Fla. @ Full Throttle Bike Week

March 12 — Weirsdale, Fla. @ Orange Blossom Opry

March 13 — Ft Pierce, Fla. @ Sunrise Theater

March 22 — Crossville, Tenn. @ Palace Theater

March 31 — Wausau, Wisc. @ Grand Theater

April 1 — Sheboygan, Wisc. @ Weill Center

April 2 — Eau Claire, Wisc. @ Pablo Center

April 8 — Watseka, Ill. @ Watseka Theater

April 9 — St Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theater

April 28 — Mayetta, Kans. @ Prairie Band Casino

April 29 — Mahnomen, Minn. @ Shooting Star Casino

April 30 — Onamia, Minn. @ Grand Casino

May 1 — Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridgeview Center

May 12 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Pabst Theater

May 13 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Meyer Theater

May 14 — Marion, Ill. @ Civic Center

June 24 — Fredericksburg, Texas @ Rockbox Theater

July 4 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ American Countess

July 7 — Clayton, N.Y. @ Opera House

July 8 — Niagra Falls, N.Y. @ Bears Den Casino

July 9 — Niagra Falls, N.Y. @ Bears Den Casino

July 10 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ American Queen

July 11 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ American Queen

Aug. 3 — Albert Lea, Minn. @ Freeborn County Fair

Sept. 17 — Lodi, Calif. @ Grape Fest

Sept. 22 — Richfield, Utah @ RHS Theater

Sept. 23 — Cedar City, Utah @ Heritage Theater

Sept. 24 — Vernal, Utah @ Western Park Amp