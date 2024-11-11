Donny Osmond Salutes Military for Veterans Day: ‘We Still Have a Wonderful Country’

Donny Osmond is celebrating America's heroes for Veterans Day, saying they are the reason "we have a great country."

The 66-year-old pop icon tells Fox News Digital that his father served in World War II as a sergeant and "had a hard life." He says it's important to recognize the sacrifices veterans have made.

"I look at the safety and the security of our country. Who do we owe that to? Yes, we got our problems," Osmond shares. "The whole world's got problems right now. You just watch the news. I turn on Fox every morning and just listen to what's going on in the world. And we still have a wonderful country."

Osmond believes sticking to the Constitution is the way forward, "just as long as we adhere to it and not mess with it," he adds.

"Our Founding Forefathers, they knew what they were talking about. Yes, they didn't see the minutia. And we got to figure that out with our Supreme Court and all of our other lawmakers in Congress, but for Pete's sake, we have a great country, and it's because of those who have served in the military. Period, full stop."

Osmond rocketed to early fame as a teen singing sensation, scoring a string of hits in the '70s that included "Sweet and Innocent," "Go Away Little Girl" and "Puppy Love."

He and his sister, Marie Osmond, starred together on TV's The Donny & Marie Show, which ran from 1976-1979 on ABC, and they have worked together frequently over the ensuing years.

In 2011 they released an album titled Donny and Marie that went over well with country audiences, and they went on to a long-running show at the Flamingo in Las Vegas called Donny & Marie, which wrapped in 2019.

Osmond has focused on solo work in more recent years.