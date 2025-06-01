Eleven seasons of Duck Dynasty focused on the grown-ups, but since the reality show ended, the kids have thrived, too.

At least one Duck Dynasty child has parlayed that fame into other media ventures. Most of the rest have settled into more normal lives.

Here is what John Luke, Sadie, Rebecca, Cole and more are up to today.

Duck Dynasty aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017.

The show centered on the Robertson family and their business, Duck Commander.

Will, Phil and Jase Robertson were the primary cast members, but Uncle Si was a fan favorite.

Related: Remembering the Reality Show Stars Who Died in 2024

Very few Robertson children were mainstays on Duck Dynasty. Most held recurring roles.

Get our free mobile app

For example, Rowdy Robertson and Gus were adopted in 2016 and 2017, respectively. There wasn't much time for them to become big stars, which was okay, because neither was longing for that.

Almost everyone who starred on Duck Dynasty is still alive in 2025, which is surprising given the age and lifestyles of some cast members.

Sadly, Phil Robertson died in May of 2025 at the age of 79, but quite a few of the other Robertson family members are returning to the airwaves in the new reboot, Duck Dynasty: The Revival, which premieres on Sunday (June 1) on A&E.

The kids have avoided personal tragedy and temptation. As a group, they've mostly finished school and found employment.

Some have even started families of their own — skip ahead to see how Reed Robertson and his girlfriend Brighton turned out.

We count 14 Robertson little 'uns. A few keep very low profiles, but if you scroll down, you'll find what's publicly available about each one.

In most cases, their parents were a great source of info, but some have their own active social media profiles to follow.

'Duck Dynasty': What Happened to the Kids? Duck Dynasty was centered on the lives of Willie, Si, Phil and Jase Robertson, but their respective children and grandchildren became breakout stars, too. Here is what each of the Dynasty children have been up to since the A&E reality show ended in 2017. There are marriages, career achievements and babies — so many babies. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes