‘Duck Dynasty’ Crew Have Beef With Taylor Swift

Now that Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson knows who Taylor Swift is, he may have beef.

The Robertson family patriarch reportedly said "Who's he?" when presented with an issue regarding his new movie. It was all part of a recent episode of the Unashamed With Phil & Jase Robertson podcast.

The Blind, a movie based on Phil Robertson's tumultuous early life, hit movie theaters on Sept. 28.

It ranked No. 5 with $4.4 million in ticket sales after opening weekend.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film will be released on Oct. 13.

At about the 5-minute mark, Zach Dasher explains how so many theaters are carrying Swift's film, it's actually pushing The Blind out of theaters. Fans have only two weeks to see it, he warns (in jest, we think).

Later, at about the 21-minute mark, Jase Robertson reveals he once met Swift.

Spoiler alert on that talk: The famous duck caller barely remembers what they talked about, but later tells that he tried to convince her he was in someone's band and played a duck call for them. She didn't totally bite on his joke.

What Is The Blind About?

BoxOfficePro.com says The Blind is a biopic set in the backwoods swamps of 1960s Louisiana and follows Phil Robertson's life and marriage to Kay before creating the Duck Commander brand.

The trailer shows how it zooms in on the alcoholism and infidelity that marked Robertson's early life. In the new podcast ep., the 77-year-old admits that while he's proud of the movie, he's not proud of that part of his life.

According to MovieGuide.org, The Blind is in about 1,700 movie theaters, which is less than half that carry a typical major release. Swift's movie was slated for 4,000, but grew to 7,500 to meet demand. To do that, the Unashamed team say, they needed to eject several films, including theirs.

