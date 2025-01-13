‘Duck Dynasty': See Willie + Korie Robertson’s Very First Photo Together

After three-plus decades of marriage, Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson and his wife Korie have learned a thing or two about making love last.

Korie reflected on their journey in a post to celebrate their anniversary on Saturday (Jan. 11), sharing some words of wisdom and dusting off several throwback photos of the two of them together.

One of those is what Korie believes is the first photo she and her star husband ever took together. She posted that shot first in her carousel of images, showing her and Willie as a pair of fresh-faced teens who weren't even officially a couple yet.

"I think this just might be our first pic together (before we were actually together, ha) on a youth group trip," Korie writes.

"We had no idea of what all was to come! So incredibly thankful for the life we have lived and the family we have made together!"

Other shots show the Robertsons as a young couple vacationing, laughing and spending time together through the years. The progression takes fans through their journey as new parents and ends with the present day, in a shot where Korie kisses a bearded Willie on the cheek.

Korie also took the opportunity to offer some advice to all the newlyweds just starting out in their marriages.

"Stay in there!" she encourages. "Have fun, laugh a lot, be each other's biggest cheerleaders, serve one another, don't quit when it gets hard, keep fighting for your marriage, change when you need to, ask for help, say you're sorry, forgive fully, love well!!"

"I love you, babe!" Korie concludes in a message to her husband. "Let's keep going."

Read More: Korie Robertson Gushes Over Her Newest Grandbaby

Most recently, the Robertsons have been enjoying life as grandparents. They recently welcomed their eighth grandchild, baby boy Xander.