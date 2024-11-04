Ducky Dynasty’s Korie and Willie Robertson welcomed their 8th grandchild last week (Oct. 30), and they couldn't be more in love.

The parents, Rebecca Robertson and her husband, John Reed Loflin, have been gratuitous with newborn photos, and so has grandma.

They family can’t get enough of the new baby boy, Xander.

“Welcome to the fam, baby Xander,” Korie writes on Instagram. “You are a dream! Beyond grateful to get to witness the miracle of your little life, and will be cheering you on and in your corner every single day to come!!”

Korie also shared adorable snapshots of Rebecca’s older two children holding and cuddling their new baby brother. In her post, she goes on to shower her daughter and son-in-law with praise.

“Congrats Rebecca Robertson (you’re a rockstar) John Reed (the sweetest dad) Zane and Holland (best big brother and big sister),” she writes. “Xander is one blessed little guy to have you as his people.”

The new mom of three posted a snapshot of her and her new son prior to Korie’s post.

“Everyone, meet Xander Reed Loflin,” she said, announcing the birth on Instagram. “He made his grand entrance on Halloween Eve, 10.30.24 — perfectly fitting for our family!”

Just days before his birth, the couple capitalized on Rebecca’s growing baby bump, dressing up as a pregnant Hailey Bieber with her husband, pop star Justin Bieber.

Rebecca is the oldest of Willie and Korie Robertson's six children, though she's been in the family for the shortest amount of time.

At 16, she arrived in the U.S. as an exchange student from Taiwan.

Though the Robertsons never officially adopted her, they consider her a daughter just the same as the rest of their kids.

As of Xander's birth, Willie and Korie are now grandparents to eight children in total.