‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Rebecca Robertson Nailed This Celebrity Halloween Costume

Duck Dynasty's Rebecca Robertson and her husband got in the Halloween spirit by dressing up as a famous celebrity couple, and they nailed it!

“Dressing up and posting early because we might not make it to Halloween this year,” the very pregnant Robertson writes in the caption of her post.

With her husband John Reed standing behind her holding her growing belly, Robertson sports a form-fitting white dress with white sunglasses. John Reed is in a blond wig.

Robertson didn’t give away who they were impersonating at first, letting fan guess in the comments section.

Finally, the soon-to-be mother of three took to her Instagram Stories to spill the beans:

The pair dressed up like pop sensation Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey.

On her Instagram Stories, Robertson showed followers how she crafted her costume out of a $3 tube skirt and pillowcase top.

Her kiddos got in on the festivities, as well. The couple's son Zane sported a creepy scarecrow outfit, while their daughter Holland took a more mystical approach as a colorful unicorn.

The reality TV mom originally shared the baby news back in May. In a carousel of professional photos, her two children hold letters they "received" from the future little one, with sonogram images attached to the inside of the cards.

In that post, the mom shared that their little one will be coming in November.

Robertson is one of six children to Willie and Kori Robertson. While she is referred to in the family as their daughter, she was never legally adopted after the Robertson couple began fostering her in 2004.

Collectively, Willie and Korie have seven grandchildren, so Robertson’s quickly-approaching baby will take that number to eight.

