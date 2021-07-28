Nine months after revealing a miscarriage, Duck Dynasty's Rebecca Robertson Loflin has shared that she and her husband, John Reed, are expecting again.

The reality television star and businesswoman shared the news with her family in the most low-key, surprising way.

A series of Instagram Story videos show how the couple told their family on John Reed's birthday, with a cake that everyone assumed had a message for him — why wouldn't it? As the family — including sister Sadie — leaned in for a closer look, they recognized the message was actually revealing that a baby will be coming soon. Rebecca and John Reed say the newborn is due on Christmas Day. He or she will join big brother Zane.

"It’s been a very humbling journey for us since last October & a rollercoaster ride the past couple of weeks ( will share more on that later )," the 32-year-old says on Instagram at @rebeccaloreobertson, "but through every obstacles we continue to see God’s goodness through our little growing miracle."

Last October is when the couple found out they had suffered a miscarriage. She shared the news with her followers on Instagram the next month with a heartfelt caption telling the story and recognizing that many women feel shame when they lose a pregnancy.

"And I thought maybe keeping it quiet I could pretend it never happen, and it will be less heartbreaking," Robertson Loflin wrote, "But the truth is, sharing it actually has helped me heal, recognize the lost & validate my sadness is the first step towards recovery."

Rebecca Robertson is the oldest of Korie and Willie Robertson's kids, but she's been in the family the shortest amount of time. When Rebecca was 16 years old, she came to the United States from Taiwan as an exchange student and never went home. The couple haven't officially adopted her, but they consider her a daughter just the same as Sadie, John Luke, Bella and Willie Alexander.

Rebecca promises plenty more photos of her growing baby bump in the months to come. Her son, Zane, figures to star in many of those pictures, as he seems very interested in having a little brother or sister.

