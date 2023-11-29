The Duck Dynasty family will need to add another stocking over the fireplace this Christmas.

Jep and Jessica Robertson have had a plethora to celebrate during the Thanksgiving holiday, including a new family member: Their daughter, Merritt, said yes to a proposal from her longtime boyfriend Tyler.

“We are so incredibly excited and love you two very much!! Time to plan another wedding,” the mama of five gushes alongside the photo.

Jep is the youngest of Phil and Kay Robertson’s four sons. Together, the couple has daughters Lily, Merritt and Priscilla, and sons River and Gus.

In addition to the carousel of photos Jessica shared with reality fans on social media, she also offered moments with family and their reactions:

Both Merritt and Tyler attend Abilene Christian University, where the Duck Dynasty offspring is in the thick of her sophomore year.

While her mom’s post was sappy, the 19-year-old let the photos from the engagement do the talking, writing a simple “surprise!” along with memories of the day:

Planning a wedding should be smooth sailing for mom Jessica and daughter Merritt, as oldest daughter Lily got engaged in October 2022, and said “I do” back in June of this year.

Although the show no longer runs, Jep and Jessica ventured into their own Duck Dynasty spinoff called Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty in 2016. The show would run for a year, taking viewers along the couple’s journey of adopting their youngest son, Gus.

