Sadie Robertson Pleads for Help for 4-Year-Old Cancer Patient

Sadie Robertson is asking her five million followers on Instagram for prayers and a little bit of spit.

The Duck Dynasty star turned podcast host recently shared a picture of her with her two daughters and a caption that reads, "As I lay here tonight my stomach is just in knots thinking about, and praying for a mama who needs a miracle for her girl."

The 26-year-old Robertson's daughters with husband Christian Huff are (almost) 6-month-old Haven and 2-year-old Honey.

In addition to hosting the Whoa That's Good Podcast, she is also a published author.

On Sunday (Nov. 19), she shared details about how her supporters can help a young girl named Nora Kay Meredith.

"If this were one of these girls," she adds, "I would do anything to make sure it was seen by as many as possible."

Nora Kay Meredith is a 4-year-old from Northern Louisiana who is battling an extremely rare form of cancer called hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma (HSTCL). The National Library of Medicine notes how rare and aggressive this form of cancer can be, adding that it's more commonly found in adolescents and young adults.

Robertson says the little girl needs a bone marrow transplant, adding that "it is her only chance at a cure." That followed Saturday's (Nov. 18) bone marrow drive for Meredith at the little girl's school of dance. They share that she's being treated at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

Both Robertson and the Linda Lavender School of Dance emphasize that it's very easy and pain-free to find out if you're a match for Meredith, or someone else in need of a bone marrow transplant. Be the Match notes that it's as easy as registering and swabbing your cheek. Adults between age 18 and 40 are eligible.

"Can we please see the good side of social media and find her a match?" Robertson asks.

You can also text FIGHT4NORAKAY to 61474 to get a swab kit.

Robertson grew up in Monroe, La., near where Meredith lives.